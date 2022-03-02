Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.000-$7.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.84 billion-$19.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.20 billion.Kohl’s also updated its FY23 guidance to $7.00-7.50 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kohl’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group lowered shares of Kohl’s from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.62.

Shares of KSS stock traded up $2.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.63. 98,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,989,273. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.91. Kohl’s has a 12 month low of $43.67 and a 12 month high of $64.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.10. Kohl’s had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kohl’s will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This is a boost from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is 15.58%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KSS. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth $393,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 310,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,228,000 after purchasing an additional 89,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

