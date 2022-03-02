SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV) Shares Down 0.5%

SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $105.03 and last traded at $106.22. 7,514 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 15,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.79.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.99 and a 200-day moving average of $108.51.

Get SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF in the 4th quarter worth $590,000.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.