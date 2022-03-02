CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Issues Earnings Results

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 29.38%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.

CAPL traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $21.44. 608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,024. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.66 and its 200-day moving average is $20.11. The company has a market cap of $812.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 1.99. CrossAmerica Partners has a twelve month low of $17.27 and a twelve month high of $23.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 362.08%.

In other CrossAmerica Partners news, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $348,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper bought 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.46 per share, with a total value of $369,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in CrossAmerica Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 244,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 8,948 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of CrossAmerica Partners from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels and owning and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment distributes branded motor fuels such as ExxonMobil, BP, Motiva, Chevron, Sunoco, Valero, Gulf, Citgo, and Marathon.

