Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) Shares Up 0.5%

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.97 and last traded at $1.94. 61,272 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 203,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VIOT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 target price (down from $12.50) on shares of Viomi Technology in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viomi Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $134.85 million, a PE ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VIOT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Viomi Technology by 319.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 171,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 130,680 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Viomi Technology during the second quarter valued at about $12,521,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viomi Technology during the second quarter valued at about $259,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viomi Technology during the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viomi Technology during the second quarter valued at about $88,000. 4.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT)

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of Internet-of-thing (IoT) enabled smart home products. It offers oven steamer, range hood, refrigerator, water purifier, and washing machine. The company was founded by Xiao Ping Chen in May 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

