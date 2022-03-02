Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) Shares Up 0.5%

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.97 and last traded at $1.94. 61,272 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 203,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on VIOT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 target price (down from $12.50) on shares of Viomi Technology in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viomi Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.
The stock has a market capitalization of $134.85 million, a PE ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
About Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT)
Viomi Technology Co, Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of Internet-of-thing (IoT) enabled smart home products. It offers oven steamer, range hood, refrigerator, water purifier, and washing machine. The company was founded by Xiao Ping Chen in May 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Viomi Technology (VIOT)
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Coinbase Turn Things Around in 2022?
Receive News & Ratings for Viomi Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viomi Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.