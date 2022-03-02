Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Short Interest Update

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decline of 97.6% from the January 31st total of 299,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 264,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays cut shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.75.

Get Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions alerts:

Shares of MGDDY traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.33. The stock had a trading volume of 227,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,195. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $35.57.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.