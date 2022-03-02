Silver Spruce Resources (CVE:SSE) Stock Price Up 42.9%

Silver Spruce Resources Inc. (CVE:SSE – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 42.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 1,458,850 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 563% from the average daily volume of 219,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.94. The company has a market cap of C$8.42 million and a P/E ratio of -2.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.04.

Silver Spruce Resources Company Profile (CVE:SSE)

Silver Spruce Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, explores for precious and base minerals. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, gold, and rare earth elements. It holds 100% interest in the Pino de Plata project covering an area of 397 hectare located in southwest corner of the state of Chihuahua, Mexico; and 100% interest in the Melchett Lake VMS Project covering an area of 3,996 hectares located in the Thunder Bay mining district, Northern Ontario, Canada.

