Silver Spruce Resources (CVE:SSE) Stock Price Up 42.9%

Silver Spruce Resources Inc. (CVE:SSE – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 42.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 1,458,850 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 563% from the average daily volume of 219,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.94. The company has a market cap of C$8.42 million and a P/E ratio of -2.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.04.
Silver Spruce Resources Company Profile (CVE:SSE)
See Also
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Coinbase Turn Things Around in 2022?
Receive News & Ratings for Silver Spruce Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Spruce Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.