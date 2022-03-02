Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) will post $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the highest is $0.58. Corporate Office Properties Trust also reported earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.33. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.45). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $185.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OFC. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Shares of NYSE:OFC traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.62. 50,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,100. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $23.89 and a 1-year high of $30.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.76%.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director C Taylor Pickett purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.97 per share, for a total transaction of $499,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 212.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. 98.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

