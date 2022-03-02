Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Acquired by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $7,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAT. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,511. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $41.29 and a 1 year high of $49.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.64 and a 200 day moving average of $46.26.

