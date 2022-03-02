Symmetry Partners LLC Buys 21,464 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,130 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,464 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $3,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 118,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 18,910 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,988,637 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $116,429,000 after purchasing an additional 580,075 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 865,512 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,264,000 after purchasing an additional 313,498 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,828,086 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,362,000 after purchasing an additional 47,579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

DVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Benchmark lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $32.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.05.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $39,510.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,680,764.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 53,438 shares of company stock valued at $2,264,599. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:DVN traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $58.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,005,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,873,084. The company has a market cap of $38.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.80. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $20.14 and a 52 week high of $60.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.23 and its 200 day moving average is $41.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 26.76%. Equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.55%.

Devon Energy announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Devon Energy (Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

