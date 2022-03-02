UMA Financial Services Inc. Purchases 493 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,265 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 493 shares during the quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $7,381,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,252,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,921 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,283,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $311,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 11,186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PayPal news, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 4,500 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.96 per share, with a total value of $467,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total transaction of $1,888,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 27,664 shares of company stock worth $3,464,226 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PYPL. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $230.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.84.

PYPL traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.58. The company had a trading volume of 954,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,418,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $124.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.50 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

