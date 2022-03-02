UMA Financial Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,917 Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VMBS. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,594,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,433,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934,115 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.3% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,523,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,330,000 after acquiring an additional 606,735 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $28,080,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 193.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 583,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,107,000 after purchasing an additional 384,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $14,726,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.08. The company had a trading volume of 64,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,137,864. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.95 and its 200-day moving average is $52.74. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $50.99 and a 52 week high of $53.84.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (Get Rating)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

