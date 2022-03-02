SAM Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

SAM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,001 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Boeing makes up 1.3% of SAM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. SAM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,408,616 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,843,585,000 after purchasing an additional 241,988 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Boeing by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,334,543 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $798,824,000 after purchasing an additional 122,519 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at $329,579,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,494,350 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $357,987,000 after purchasing an additional 69,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Boeing by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,433,887 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $315,368,000 after purchasing an additional 405,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 480 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Boeing stock traded up $3.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,365,691. The stock has a market cap of $115.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $208.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.15. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $183.77 and a 12 month high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($15.25) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.48.

Boeing Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.