UMA Financial Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

UMA Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXN traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,722. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.77 and a 200-day moving average of $60.17. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $48.27 and a 12-month high of $65.52.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.