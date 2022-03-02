Greif (NYSE:GEF) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.300-$6.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Greif from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Greif from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Greif from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America cut Greif from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Greif from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Get Greif alerts:

GEF stock traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.62. The stock had a trading volume of 13,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,989. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.87. Greif has a 52-week low of $50.39 and a 52-week high of $72.00.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Greif will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Greif’s payout ratio is currently 28.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greif during the 4th quarter valued at about $491,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Greif during the 4th quarter valued at about $510,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Greif by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 12,295 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Greif during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Greif Company Profile (Get Rating)

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial Packaging, Paper Packaging & Services, and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment involves the production of industrial packaging products, such as steel, fiber & plastic drums, rigid & flexible intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles, and remanufactured & reconditioned industrial containers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.