Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Acushnet had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $420.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Acushnet’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of GOLF traded up $2.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.27. 22,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,532. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.52 and a 200-day moving average of $50.42. Acushnet has a 52 week low of $38.57 and a 52 week high of $57.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.37.
In other Acushnet news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 699,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $37,503,300.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 54.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOLF. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Acushnet from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Acushnet in a report on Monday, November 8th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acushnet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.86.
About Acushnet
Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of performance-driven golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment is involved in the design and manufacture of golf balls.
