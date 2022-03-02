Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Acushnet had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $420.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Acushnet’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of GOLF traded up $2.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.27. 22,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,532. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.52 and a 200-day moving average of $50.42. Acushnet has a 52 week low of $38.57 and a 52 week high of $57.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.37.

In other Acushnet news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 699,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $37,503,300.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 54.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOLF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Acushnet by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 323,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,168,000 after purchasing an additional 131,277 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Acushnet by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 154,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Acushnet by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 102,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 10,245 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Acushnet by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 55,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 14,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Acushnet by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOLF. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Acushnet from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Acushnet in a report on Monday, November 8th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acushnet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of performance-driven golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment is involved in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

