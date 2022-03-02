Crown Achieves Market Cap of $919,859.18 (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 2nd. Crown has a total market capitalization of $919,859.18 and approximately $314.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crown coin can currently be purchased for $0.0315 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Crown has traded up 11.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,790.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $320.15 or 0.00731107 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.87 or 0.00196097 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00031761 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005130 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 34.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

Crown (CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 29,175,864 coins. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform . Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Crown Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

