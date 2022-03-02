Analyzing Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) and Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN)

Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN – Get Rating) and Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.2% of Origin Materials shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.6% of Westlake Chemical shares are held by institutional investors. 30.0% of Origin Materials shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 73.7% of Westlake Chemical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Origin Materials and Westlake Chemical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Origin Materials N/A N/A -$130,000.00 N/A N/A Westlake Chemical $7.50 billion 1.89 $330.00 million $11.47 9.68

Westlake Chemical has higher revenue and earnings than Origin Materials.

Risk and Volatility

Origin Materials has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westlake Chemical has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Origin Materials and Westlake Chemical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Origin Materials 0 2 2 0 2.50 Westlake Chemical 1 4 9 0 2.57

Origin Materials presently has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 36.12%. Westlake Chemical has a consensus target price of $117.07, indicating a potential upside of 5.18%. Given Origin Materials’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Origin Materials is more favorable than Westlake Chemical.

Profitability

This table compares Origin Materials and Westlake Chemical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Origin Materials N/A -3.23% -1.06% Westlake Chemical 14.50% 20.75% 9.94%

Summary

Westlake Chemical beats Origin Materials on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Origin Materials (Get Rating)

Origin Materials, Inc. operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its platform converts the carbon found in biomass into useful materials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

About Westlake Chemical (Get Rating)

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility. The Vinyls segment manufactures and sells building products fabricated from polyvinyl chloride, including pipe, fittings, profiles, foundation, building products, fence and deck components, window and door components, film and sheet products. The company was founded by Ting Tsung Chao in 1986 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

