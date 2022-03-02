Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Zynex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. Zynex posted earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zynex will report full-year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Zynex.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Zynex had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 8.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley cut their target price on Zynex from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zynex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Zynex from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded Zynex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Zynex from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynex in the third quarter worth $211,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Zynex during the 2nd quarter worth $311,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zynex by 6.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,327,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,610,000 after acquiring an additional 85,473 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zynex by 6.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 346,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 21,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zynex by 258.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 30,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZYXI traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.91. 17,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 5.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.03. The firm has a market cap of $226.10 million, a P/E ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 0.76. Zynex has a twelve month low of $5.62 and a twelve month high of $16.26.

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

