Analysts Expect Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) to Post -$0.78 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) will report ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.85) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.68). The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.62). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($4.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.02) to ($2.40). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tarsus Pharmaceuticals.

Get Tarsus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

NASDAQ TARS traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.30. The company had a trading volume of 624 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,981. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.76. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $14.41 and a 1-year high of $39.08.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TARS. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,891 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (TARS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.