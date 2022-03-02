KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Short Interest Update

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 88.7% from the January 31st total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 181,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS KBCSY traded down $1.64 on Wednesday, hitting $33.51. The stock had a trading volume of 108,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,042. KBC Group has a one year low of $33.19 and a one year high of $49.43. The stock has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.75.
KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. KBC Group had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 11.89%. On average, equities analysts predict that KBC Group will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.
About KBC Group (Get Rating)
KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KBC Group (KBCSY)
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Coinbase Turn Things Around in 2022?
Receive News & Ratings for KBC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.