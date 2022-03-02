KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Short Interest Update

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 88.7% from the January 31st total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 181,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS KBCSY traded down $1.64 on Wednesday, hitting $33.51. The stock had a trading volume of 108,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,042. KBC Group has a one year low of $33.19 and a one year high of $49.43. The stock has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.75.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. KBC Group had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 11.89%. On average, equities analysts predict that KBC Group will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of KBC Group from €67.70 ($76.07) to €66.40 ($74.61) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of KBC Group to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from €76.00 ($85.39) to €79.00 ($88.76) in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KBC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of KBC Group from €87.00 ($97.75) to €83.00 ($93.26) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of KBC Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.54.

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

