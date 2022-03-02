IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 82.7% from the January 31st total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:IAALF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.16. 205,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,405. IBC Advanced Alloys has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. engages in the development and manufacture of s beryllium-aluminum alloys and specialty copper alloys. It operates its business through the following segments: Copper Alloys, Engineered Materials, and Corporate. The Copper Alloys and Engineered Material segments manufacture and distribute beryllium copper, Beralcast, and other specialty alloy products.

