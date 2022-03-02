Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 492,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $21,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in Bank of America by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Bank of America by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,791,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,858,000 after purchasing an additional 129,617 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Bank of America by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 8,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 269,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,057,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.14. 3,066,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,087,676. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $353.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.40. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $35.50 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.88.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Societe Generale lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

