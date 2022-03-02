Brookstone Capital Management Boosts Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,705 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $6,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AM Investment Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 0.7% in the third quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 22,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 6.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 2.6% in the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D increased its holdings in Citigroup by 3.5% in the third quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on C. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.28.

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

C traded up $0.75 on Wednesday, reaching $59.34. 4,052,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,832,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.01. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.59 and a twelve month high of $80.29. The stock has a market cap of $120.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.69.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.24%.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

