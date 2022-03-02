GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.96 Million

Analysts predict that GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) will report sales of $34.96 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for GAN’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $35.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $33.77 million. GAN reported sales of $8.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 292.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that GAN will report full year sales of $129.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $128.50 million to $130.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $176.20 million, with estimates ranging from $171.41 million to $183.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GAN.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on GAN from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised GAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAN traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.12. The stock had a trading volume of 7,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,391. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.58. GAN has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $29.41. The company has a market cap of $258.20 million, a P/E ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in GAN in the second quarter worth $224,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in GAN in the 2nd quarter worth about $291,000. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in GAN in the third quarter worth about $259,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of GAN by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 8,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of GAN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,295,000. 47.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

