iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by UMA Financial Services Inc.

UMA Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cedar Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 27,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 9,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGG traded down $1.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.58. 565,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,130,814. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.10 and a 1 year high of $116.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.79.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

