Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Stake Lifted by UMA Financial Services Inc.

UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $278,287,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,547,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,952,000. Alerus Financial NA acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,338,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,308,000.

DFAX stock traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $24.92. 17,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,318. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.23 and a 1-year high of $27.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.83.

