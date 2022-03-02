Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.76 EPS

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.76, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 4.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS.

Shares of RCKY traded up $9.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,491. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.99. Rocky Brands has a twelve month low of $33.59 and a twelve month high of $69.00. The firm has a market cap of $345.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 25.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,756 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,579 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,458 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 971.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 7,079 shares during the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCKY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered Rocky Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. B. Riley reduced their target price on Rocky Brands from $61.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Rocky Brands from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocky Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brand includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

