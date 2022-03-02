UMA Financial Services Inc. Has $4.96 Million Stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

UMA Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,347 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. UMA Financial Services Inc. owned 0.22% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $4,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FREL. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 26.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 6,862 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $663,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 51.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 23,738 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 68.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 21,944 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.18. 76,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,998. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 52 week low of $25.32 and a 52 week high of $34.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.18.

