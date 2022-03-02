Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Lowered by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,350 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.5% of Private Trust Co. NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $17,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN stock traded up $10.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3,033.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,225,337. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,707.04 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3,142.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,317.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $14.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 50.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,009.57, for a total value of $1,480,708.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total value of $117,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,465 shares of company stock valued at $10,871,578 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,196.56.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

