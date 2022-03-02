Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) a $325.00 Price Target

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) has been assigned a $325.00 price objective by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 57.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CRM. Cowen cut their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $325.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.34.

NYSE CRM traded down $2.17 on Wednesday, hitting $206.72. 334,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,081,107. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $224.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.21. The company has a market cap of $203.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com has a 1-year low of $184.44 and a 1-year high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.54, for a total value of $5,310,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 2,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.73, for a total transaction of $687,100.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 167,498 shares of company stock valued at $40,159,315. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,509,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096,666 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 146.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,929,783 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,608,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,694 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $586,785,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,062,764 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $832,826,000 after buying an additional 1,547,840 shares during the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

