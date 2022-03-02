UMA Financial Services Inc. Acquires 53,364 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 419,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,364 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 6.0% of UMA Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPLG. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 39,060.8% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,987,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979,555 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 25.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,622,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,019 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,320,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,539 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 89.0% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,121,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $59,349,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.65. The stock had a trading volume of 458,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,876,510. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $43.74 and a 1-year high of $56.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.26.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

