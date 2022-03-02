Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.480-$0.530 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $350 million-$360 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $362.10 million.Certara also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.48-0.53 EPS.

NASDAQ:CERT traded down $2.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,426. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.50 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a current ratio of 7.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.37 and a 200-day moving average of $31.25. Certara has a 12 month low of $20.73 and a 12 month high of $45.48.

Get Certara alerts:

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $75.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.26 million. Certara had a negative net margin of 21.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Certara will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Certara from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Certara from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.40.

In other Certara news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $87,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Feehery sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $2,188,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 578,389 shares of company stock worth $15,522,911 in the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERT. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Certara by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Certara by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Certara by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Certara by 1,297.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Certara during the 3rd quarter valued at about $280,000. 49.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Certara Company Profile (Get Rating)

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.