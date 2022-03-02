Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Grows Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,160 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 6,646 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $10,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 18.7% in the second quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 3,944 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 21.4% in the second quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 4,278 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 13.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,497,971 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $124,990,000 after purchasing an additional 176,914 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 7.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,939,581 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,079,679,000 after purchasing an additional 903,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at about $5,955,000. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $105.90 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 6,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $660,431.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,864 shares of company stock valued at $15,572,925 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $2.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $104.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,409,430. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $68.28 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.39 and a 200 day moving average of $94.38. The company has a market capitalization of $137.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 36.91%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.95.

About CVS Health (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.