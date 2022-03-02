First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Sells 1,200 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services trimmed its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KO. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,698,000. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 47,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 5,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 115,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KO traded up $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,800,068. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $49.62 and a 12 month high of $62.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.66.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 74.34%.

In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 12,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $691,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $6,957,236.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 342,583 shares of company stock valued at $20,678,423. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Guggenheim raised Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

