Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 8.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Avid Technology updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.300-$0.380 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $1.400-$1.510 EPS.

Avid Technology stock traded up $2.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.98. 15,880 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,755. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.82 and a beta of 1.20. Avid Technology has a 1 year low of $17.79 and a 1 year high of $40.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.89.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Avid Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on Avid Technology from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avid Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

In related news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 5,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $159,405.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 15,669 shares of company stock valued at $485,373 over the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Avid Technology by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,451,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,862,000 after acquiring an additional 121,460 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 719,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,418,000 after purchasing an additional 47,991 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avid Technology by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 680,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,160,000 after acquiring an additional 7,104 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Avid Technology by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,107,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Avid Technology by 586.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 308,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,062,000 after purchasing an additional 263,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

