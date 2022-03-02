DeFi Yield Protocol Trading Up 1.7% This Week (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 2nd. Over the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000433 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.72 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002285 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00042420 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,936.97 or 0.06708061 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,749.68 or 0.99924661 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00043648 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00046763 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002720 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol’s genesis date was October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,634,409 coins. The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

Buying and Selling DeFi Yield Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Yield Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

