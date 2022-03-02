Analysts Expect Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.80 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) will announce $7.80 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Exelon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.16 billion to $8.66 billion. Exelon posted sales of $8.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exelon will report full year sales of $34.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $32.88 billion to $36.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $17.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.20 billion to $18.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Exelon.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXC. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

EXC traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,277,559. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.11. Exelon has a 12 month low of $27.75 and a 12 month high of $44.02. The stock has a market cap of $42.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.338 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.95%.

In other Exelon news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $1,538,647.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelon by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 9,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Exelon by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 30,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in Exelon by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

