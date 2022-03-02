$39.03 Million in Sales Expected for SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) to announce $39.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SLR Investment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $39.92 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $38.14 million. SLR Investment posted sales of $35.89 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SLR Investment will report full year sales of $172.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $160.39 million to $183.86 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SLR Investment.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). SLR Investment had a net margin of 53.12% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SLRC shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on SLR Investment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on SLR Investment from $18.50 to $18.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Compass Point lowered SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SLR Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.65.

NASDAQ:SLRC traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,508. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.92. The company has a market capitalization of $754.34 million, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. SLR Investment has a twelve month low of $17.32 and a twelve month high of $20.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in SLR Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in SLR Investment by 404.3% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in SLR Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital bought a new stake in SLR Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $191,000. Institutional investors own 47.31% of the company’s stock.

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

