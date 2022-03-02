Bremer Bank National Association Reduces Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bremer Bank National Association cut its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,836 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.4% of Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 564,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,868,000 after acquiring an additional 64,608 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,955,407,000 after acquiring an additional 510,298 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $41,295,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.3% in the second quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 3,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.61. The company had a trading volume of 493,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,436,555. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $133.58 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $409.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.87.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.79 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.06%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JPM. Barclays set a $202.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

