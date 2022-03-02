Global Blockchain Technologies (CVE:BLOC) Trading Up ?

Global Blockchain Technologies Corp. (CVE:BLOC – Get Rating) shares were up ? during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.83 and last traded at C$1.78. Approximately 1,133,364 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 2,390,324 shares.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.78.
About Global Blockchain Technologies (CVE:BLOC)
