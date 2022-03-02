SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) Shares Down 0.5%

SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$8.08 and last traded at C$8.52. Approximately 246,455 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 156,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.56.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.52. The company has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a PE ratio of -83.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.50.

In other SilverCrest Metals news, Director Nathan Eric Fier sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.00, for a total transaction of C$110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$12,552,925. Also, Senior Officer Bernard Poznanski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total transaction of C$52,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$993,961.50. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $212,500 over the last ninety days.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

