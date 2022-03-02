Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF) Trading Down 4.8%

Corvus Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:CORVF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.63 and last traded at $2.76. Approximately 108,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 68,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.89.
The stock has a market cap of $341.58 million, a P/E ratio of -40.63 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.18.
About Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Corvus Gold (CORVF)
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
- Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- Can Coinbase Turn Things Around in 2022?
Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.