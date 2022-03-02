Nano Magic (OTCMKTS:PENC) Stock Price Down 12%

Nano Magic Inc. (OTCMKTS:PENC – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 12% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.10. Approximately 11,300 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 85% from the average daily volume of 6,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average of $0.14.
Nano Magic Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PENC)
