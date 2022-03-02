Fosterville South Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF) Short Interest Update

Fosterville South Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 85.4% from the January 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Fosterville South Exploration stock traded down 0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching 0.52. 15,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,833. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 0.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of 0.77. Fosterville South Exploration has a 12 month low of 0.49 and a 12 month high of 1.50.

Get Fosterville South Exploration alerts:

Fosterville South Exploration Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fosterville South Exploration Ltd., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of epizonal orogenic gold deposits in Australia. It holds 100% interests in the Lauriston gold and Golden Mountain projects located in the central part of the state of Victoria; and Providence gold project.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fosterville South Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fosterville South Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.