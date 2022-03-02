Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) Short Interest Update

Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 90.5% from the January 31st total of 36,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 230,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of EGTYF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.31. 463,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,902. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day moving average is $0.30. Eguana Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $0.52.

Get Eguana Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EGTYF shares. Raymond James began coverage on Eguana Technologies in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Eguana Technologies from C$0.85 to C$0.70 in a report on Wednesday.

Eguana Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures power electronics for residential and commercial energy storage systems. It offers power electronics for fuel cell, photovoltaic and battery applications in Europe and North America. The company was founded by Michael A. Carten, David Anthony Carten, Jon Dogterom and Brent Harris on November 4, 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eguana Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eguana Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.