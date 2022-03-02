Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd Invests $4.38 Million in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 74,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHWY. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 426.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,496,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,038 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 5,903.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,702,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,979,000 after buying an additional 1,674,444 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,467,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 263.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 716,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,794,000 after buying an additional 519,300 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 41.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,726,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,295,000 after buying an additional 510,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHWY traded down $1.93 on Wednesday, reaching $44.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,493,084. Chewy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.69 and a twelve month high of $105.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 2,207.00 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.61 and a 200-day moving average of $63.30.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Chewy had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 69,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $3,802,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $619,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,943 shares of company stock worth $9,433,212 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHWY shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Chewy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Wedbush cut Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on Chewy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.05.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

