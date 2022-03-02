Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd Has $1.96 Million Stake in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its stake in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) by 78.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 46,000 shares during the period. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 10.7% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 99.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 11.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. ACT Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the third quarter valued at $526,000. Finally, Stony Point Capital LLC increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 36.2% in the third quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 60,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,326,000 after purchasing an additional 16,164 shares during the period.

Shares of COUP stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $125.87. 28,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,421,945. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52-week low of $100.82 and a 52-week high of $355.25.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.29. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 49.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $185.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. Coupa Software’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,090 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total value of $170,192.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 2,494 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.93, for a total transaction of $418,817.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,953,473. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on COUP shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Coupa Software from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Coupa Software from $270.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.90.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

