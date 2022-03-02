Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NTOIY. Wolfe Research downgraded Neste Oyj from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Neste Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group raised Neste Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Neste Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of NTOIY stock traded down $2.08 on Friday, hitting $17.34. 137,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,832. Neste Oyj has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $34.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.91 and a 200 day moving average of $26.20.

Neste Corp. engages in the production of petroleum products and supply of renewable diesel. It operates through the following segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, renewable solvents as well as raw material for bioplastics.

