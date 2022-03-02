Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd Buys 60,200 Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) by 66.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 150,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,200 shares during the quarter. Anaplan accounts for approximately 1.7% of Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $6,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Anaplan during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Anaplan by 157.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Anaplan by 2,036.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Anaplan by 2,348.4% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan during the third quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Anaplan alerts:

Shares of PLAN stock traded up $1.43 on Wednesday, reaching $46.91. 173,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,595,553. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.65 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.79 and a 200-day moving average of $54.20. Anaplan, Inc. has a one year low of $39.92 and a one year high of $70.25.

In related news, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 10,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $460,192.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $1,399,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 140,724 shares of company stock worth $6,435,667 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Anaplan in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Anaplan from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Anaplan from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Anaplan from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Anaplan in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anaplan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

About Anaplan (Get Rating)

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.