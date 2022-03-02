HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Sold by Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd

Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd reduced its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,271 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the period. HubSpot comprises 3.6% of Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $14,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in HubSpot by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 86.4% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 500.0% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HUBS shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $845.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $835.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $715.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $759.96.

Shares of NYSE HUBS traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $533.63. 7,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,882. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $523.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $662.11. The stock has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -319.92 and a beta of 1.67. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $403.00 and a one year high of $866.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $369.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.52 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The company’s revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.87, for a total transaction of $5,159,462.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 4,082 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.48, for a total transaction of $2,818,539.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,883 shares of company stock worth $15,955,515. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

